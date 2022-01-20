Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 36.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Avery Dennison by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

