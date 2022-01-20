Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.66% of Avient worth $536,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after buying an additional 145,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

