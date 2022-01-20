aWSB (aWSB) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, aWSB has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $252,484.73 and approximately $66,851.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.30 or 0.00096078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.81 or 0.07487563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.11 or 1.00037945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007928 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

