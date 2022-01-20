Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,376.22

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Axe has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $96,376.22 and $32,451.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.00394549 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

