AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 189,109 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.93% of AxoGen worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AxoGen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AxoGen by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $899,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 68,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

