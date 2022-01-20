Axos Financial (AX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axos Financial by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Axos Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

