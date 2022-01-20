Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Axos Financial stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.