Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MYAGF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 11,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.
