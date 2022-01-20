Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MYAGF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 11,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

