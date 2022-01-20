Azbit (AZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $329.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Azbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $830,748.13 and $329.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

AZ is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Buying and Selling Azbit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

