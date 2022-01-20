Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 9% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.22. 62,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,677,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. Analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azul by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

