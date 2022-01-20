B. Riley Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of AA opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,799,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

