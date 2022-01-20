B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 619,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 386,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $60.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

