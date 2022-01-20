B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

MRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.74. 271,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

