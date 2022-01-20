B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 643.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,268. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

