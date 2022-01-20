B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $35.16 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 259,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,155,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.77. The stock had a trading volume of 72,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,284. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

