B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,494 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 435,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,934,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $300.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

