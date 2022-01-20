B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18,302 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 658,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,045,844. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of 227.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

