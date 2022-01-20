B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.69. 245,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.