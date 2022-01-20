B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.03. 6,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,026. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

