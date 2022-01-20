B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$7.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 764,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,592. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

