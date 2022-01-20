B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.69. 1,840,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Insiders have sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

