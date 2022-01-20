B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$9.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 91.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.05.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,081. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.93.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$517,334.40. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.