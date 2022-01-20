Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €47.00 ($53.41) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting €34.96 ($39.73). 72,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.41 and its 200-day moving average is €38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($56.09).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

