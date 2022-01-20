BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $559.93

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.93 ($7.64) and traded as high as GBX 599.40 ($8.18). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 599 ($8.17), with a volume of 5,752,061 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.14) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.80) to GBX 555 ($7.57) in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.19) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.79) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 557.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 559.93. The firm has a market cap of £18.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

