Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $234.47

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 234.47 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.29), with a volume of 1433450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.31).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.85.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.