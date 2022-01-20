Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.91

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 8979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

BKKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bakkt stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

