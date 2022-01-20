Ball (BLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

