BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

BANF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 174,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $78.51.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.