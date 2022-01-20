Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 185,799 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,799 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 585,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 444,269 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 946,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 284,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

