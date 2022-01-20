Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

