Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 36,865 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 406.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $222.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total value of $551,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.34.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

