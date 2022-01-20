Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

