Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 13,093 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.