Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $223.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

