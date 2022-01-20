Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 326 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $521.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 478.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $626.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.67.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

