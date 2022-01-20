Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 474 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.