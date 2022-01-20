Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,308,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 357,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

