Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:SAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
