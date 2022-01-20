Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

