Bancorp (TBBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. Raymond James upped their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.