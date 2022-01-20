Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.08

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.13. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

