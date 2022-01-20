Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.