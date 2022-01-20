Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.
Shares of Banner stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 343,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.
In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.
