Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

