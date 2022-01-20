Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after acquiring an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

