Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,468,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,584,000 after acquiring an additional 611,413 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

