Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.38

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 252882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.44 million and a P/E ratio of -19.47.

In other news, Director Tara Christie purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,507,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,821,990.52.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

