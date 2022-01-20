Bao Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $350,553.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $350,553.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.25 or 0.07327395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00060465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.26 or 0.99728727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007582 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

