Barclays Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Underweight

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

HEP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

HEP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 179,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

