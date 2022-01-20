Barclays Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Underweight

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.
HEP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.
HEP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 179,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.