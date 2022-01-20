Barclays PLC Acquires 138,660 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,660 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 615.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

