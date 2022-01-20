Barclays PLC Acquires 182,914 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.78% of Ladder Capital worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

